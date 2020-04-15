27 new test positive cases of COVID-19 were announced earlier this (Tuesday) afternoon by BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

That brings the Province’s total to 1517 with 141 cases in Interior Health and 28 in Northern Health, 942 people have fully recovered.

134 people are hospitalized with 58 in critical care or ICU.

In her daily COVID-19 update and addressing the pandemic response, Dr. Henry also recognized and thanked those that are involved with Land and Air Border Control efforts.

“I thank the many public servants at our Land and Air Boarders who recognized that we need a need and stepped up the call for volunteers and they’re supporting travelers coming back to BC to self-isolate and are assessing their self-isolation plans, and ensuring that is being done safely so that everyone can meet what we need them to do, our expectation that they self-isolate for 14 days. We are all in this together and this is our way of supporting other British Columbians who are coming back home. We need this for now and we need this for our future because this is going to be an important piece going forward that we make sure that if and when we’re at the point where we can reduce some restrictions here in BC we’re not adding more sparks to our Province in people coming back from around the world”.

Henry added she expects the border control to go on for some time and was happy to hear that the Federal Government has now put in place an order that extends these same types of supports and requirements for self-isolation plans to all of the boarders in Canada.