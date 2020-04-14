Highway 97 South of Meridian RV in 100 Mile House was closed for a couple of hours yesterday afternoon.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said at around 1:30 100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle rollover.

“Upon arrival, our crews observed a vehicle fully involved in flames, fortunately, the single occupant was able to get out of the vehicle before it was involved in flames and was in the care of ambulance and our crews were able to suppress the fire”.

Hollander said the road had to be closed for approximately a couple of hours as the vehicle was in the middle of the Highway.

Responding to the call was 4 apparatus and a crew of 15 firefighters

Hollander added that 100 Mile Fire Rescue had to respond to quite a few burning complaints and burning related calls over the weekend.

Hollander said they had put a proactive burn ban in place within the District of 100 Mile and as always burn permits are required if you are in town and want to burn that you have to take out a burn permit application from the District of 100 Mile or through the Fire Department.

Of those calls, 100 Mile Fire Rescue attended there was no significant damage done.