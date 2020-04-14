100 Mile House RCMP say there has been a rash of break-ins at seasonal properties in the area.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen says 100 Mile House RCMP and RCMP Central Cariboo traffic services, have extended hours and staff in order to step up patrols. Nielsen says officers have been patrolling through different zones and will be highly visible to area residents. He says citizens should expect to be checked on, especially at night whether on foot or in a vehicle. Nielsen says several break-ins and thefts have occurred in outlying areas and there have been reports of people being woken by a knock at doors by strangers, who are possibly seeing if someone is at the property. Any incidents that are suspicious should be reported to RCMP, along with suspect and vehicle descriptions.

“Citizens should be reporting any unusual activity seen in their residential neighborhoods. We have had several reports of people being woken by strangers knocking on their door looking for “Uncle Bob” or “Aunt Rita” at odd hours – these may possibly be the suspects checking to see if someone is in the seasonal property. Events that are suspicious like this should be immediately reported to 100 Mile House RCMP. Suspect and vehicle descriptions would be most valuable to further any investigations.”

Nielsen says citizens have been posting photos to social media instead of contacting RCMP immediately, he says police need to know this information as soon as possible.