The Prime Minister took the opportunity today to talk to kids about Easter. In his daily address, he asked children to post messages in their windows for the Easter Bunny to take extra chocolate to the hospitals to give extra energy to doctors and nurses who are working hard to keep us safe.

He reminded Canadians thrown out of work because of COVID-19 who haven’t applied for the Canadian Emergency Response benefit they can this weekend and small businesses can now apply for the Canada Emergency Business Account, a $40,000 loan through their financial institution.

Parliament will return to the House tomorrow to pass the second stage of what Trudeau called the “largest financial aid package since WWII.” His comments to Canadians tomorrow will come from the floor of the Chamber. He says he is taking Sunday and Monday off to spend with his family

The PM and the first ministers held a conference call Thursday night to discuss the Emergencies Act, and whether its sweeping powers are needed in order to force Canadians to stay home. The use of the Emergencies Act is not being considered at this time he said, but it is part of the process and discussion with the premiers of the provinces and territories is required. During the meeting stockpiling of equipment was discussed and the premiers were asked about their current needs.

He stressed the need for everyone to stay at home, do not have a family dinner but use technology to share the holiday with family and friends.