The COVID-19 pandemic has started to take its toll on the Cariboo region’s job numbers.

Rachelle Pelletier is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada…

“Looking at a three month moving average, in March the Cariboo’s unemployment rate was 8.7 percent, and that is up from 7.8 percent last month. In March 2019 Cariboo’s unemployment rate was 6.4 percent.”

The jobless rate is the highest it has been since April of 2017 when it was 8.9 percent.

Pelletier says employment was down 5.6 percent…

“In March there were 73,000 people that were employed. In March 2019, employment was at 77,000. The largest declines were in manufacturing, construction, natural resources and education.”

Pelletier says April’s numbers will likely be more fully reflected by Coronavirus.