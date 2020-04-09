The Williams Lake RCMP have submitted multiple charges to Crown Counsel for approval after having stopped a vehicle on Winger Road.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police were patrolling the area of Roberts Drive in Williams Lake on Wednesday afternoon at 2:35 when a red SUV with no front license plate was observed at the bottom of a driveway.

“Police turned around in order to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle but once Police got turned around, the vehicle pulled out and drove to Winger Road,” Byron said.

The vehicle was stopped by police on Winger Road.

Bryon said the driver was suspended from driving.

“The passenger was identified and was also arrested for breaching his condition of being in a vehicle without the owner present and was in possession of a prohibited weapon.”