The Easter Bunny will be working in B.C. after having been declared an essential service.

The Easter Bunny has been authorized by Premier John Horgan to travel across British Columbia to spread ‘Egg Cellent’ cheer during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Horgan says after having received a couple of letters from youngsters concerned that Easter could be disrupted by COVID-19, he has made an exemption to the list of essential services by having added the Easter Bunny.

“I have also a list of suggestions for the Easter Bunny about washing paws and about ensuring that there is some safe physical distancing when eggs are being distributed around British Columbia,” he says.

“But the Easter Bunny will be here on the weekend kids. You can rest easy with that.”

The Easter Bunny was declared an essential service earlier this week in Ontario and Quebec.