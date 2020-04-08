(files by Justin Madu)

On June 26th UNBC’s Graduating Class of 2020 will be hosting an unorthodox graduation ceremony.

The virtual ceremony will be open to all UNBC graduates, including those who attend campuses in Prince George, Terrace, Wilp Wilxo’oskwhl Nisga’a, and Quesnel.

Students will be able to personalize a graduation message, video or photo.

However, all graduates will have their name and degree called even if they do not upload personal content.

UNBC assured students that despite the changes, students will still graduate and receive their parchment.