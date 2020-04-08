BC Transit is implementing new measures to enhance the safety of its riders, staff, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Communications Manager Johnathon Dyck explains what this new measure is and what it will mean to the bus drivers and passengers in Williams Lake and Quesnel.

“What we’re announcing now is that we’re going to be installing what are called vinyl panels on our Light Duty buses. The Light Duty buses do not have the rear door to board it so this will provide the opportunity to create physical distancing between the operators and the customers”.

Dyck said they are working on getting these vinyl panels shipped out this week and the installations will follow that.

He added this is another step in addition to the other measures they’ve already taken that include the limited number of passengers on board the buses to allow for physical distancing, rear door loading, communication to staff and customers about physical distancing, enhanced cleaning on buses and at BC Transit facilities as well as enhancing the red line for passengers to stand behind.

BC Transit will continue to not collect fares until April 30th.