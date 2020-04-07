COVID-19 has claimed an additional four lives as of April 7 in B.C. with 25 new test positive cases.

“This weekend at least here in Victoria, and I know in Vancouver, the weather is maybe the best weather of the year that we have but this is not the weekend to travel to second homes and to cottages,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix. “Let’s enjoy it as much as we can under these circumstances, what we have here and the many blessings we have here, but let’s enjoy them without traveling and that there be no non-essential travel…”

With a number of important religious celebrations approaching, provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said many of us, millions around the world of many faiths, will be celebrating these major religious holidays collectively in ways that we have never done before.

“A number of faith leaders from across B.C. are also community leaders and people that we look to for guidance at these times when we are in crisis and also when we have times of these religious celebrations,” Henry said. “And I’m so happy to see and have been so impressed by how much they have shown through their actions that we can still celebrate and care for those around us in virtual ways, and as a matter of fact many more people during this time are finding ways to connect with people online through their religious faith.”

Henry said all non-essential needs to be avoided, and that it is important we don’t go to communities where there might not be the resources to support us if we become sick or if there is a medical emergency.

She added group celebrations inside are also problematic at this time.

“While we have an order that prohibits gatherings of more than 50, right now when we know that this virus continues to circulate in our communities coming together of even small groups can be very problematic,” Henry said.

The number of positive cases remains unchanged from April 6 in the Interior Health region at 128 and Northern Health at 23.

805 people in B.C. have made a full recovery from COVID-19.