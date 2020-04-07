The BC Rodeo Association office will close it’s doors at the end of the week until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Office Manager Jamie Macdonald says most rodeos, including the indoor event in Williams Lake, have been cancelled up until late June…

“Clinton has not formally cancelled yet, they’re really holding out and hoping that the event ban will be lifted and they’d be able to go forward. They have a great committee there with their sponsorship lined up and all of their volunteers, so I know people are more than happy and ready to get going if it’s safe to do so.”

The Quesnel Rodeo, set for Billy Barker Days weekend in July, has already cancelled as well.

Macdonald says committees are not only making decisions like that due to the Ministry of Health restrictions during COVID-19, but also because sponsors are being impacted financially.

As for what might happen to this year’s BC Finals, Macdonald says it’s still too early to say…

“In the past competitors have had to go to a minimum of five to make the finals. Obviously this year is so different that we’re going to have to sit down and see what’s there for the committees, the sponsors and the membership as far as how many rodeos should go ahead to have the finals take place.”

The BC Finals are set for September 5th through the 7th in Barriere.

Other rodeos still up in the air at this point include Bella Coola on June 27th and 28th, Alkali Lake on July 25th and 26th, the Interlakes Rodeo at Roe Lake in early August and the Redstone and Alexis Creek rodeo on August 15th and 16th.