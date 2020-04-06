Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced today that a total of 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in BC.

Over the weekend in a 48-hour span, there were 26 and today 37 more bringing the provinces’ total of people now having tested positive to 1266.

Henry said we are in the middle of our critical weeks for COVID-19 and we must be steadfast in our commitment to holding the line.

“We continue to see clusters and outbreaks in our communities and at facilities and these hot spots are very concerning, they can quickly escalate and challenge our response, our ability to keep things under control. Our percentage of new cases as you can see have been slowing, it’s been vending, and that’s really important and it’s testament to the efforts of everybody here in British Columbia have been making over these past few weeks but we must keep that firewall strong”,

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, gave an update on Personal Protective Equipment saying that since March 27th they’ve received a significant amount of surgical masks, N95 Respirators, and Ventilators.

“Since my last update on Friday, we’ve received a small supply from the Federal Government we’ve also received a significant number of surgical masks and N-95 Respirators that are undergoing assessment. We need to make sure that they are safe and effective before putting them into circulation with Healthcare workers. In respect to Ventilators, as of March 27th, I said we had 457 adult and critical care ventilators in our inventory of which 348 were already available in our large COVID sites. I am happy to say that just over a week later, with all the additions we’ve had we now 620 adult capable and critical care already distributed throughout our large hospitals. We also have 33 our newly purchased critical ventilators ready to go plus 55 new ventilators that just arrived today (Monday) that we’re in the process of reviewing and testing for usability”.

So far 783 people have fully recovered and of the provinces test-positive cases, 128 are in the Interior Health Region and 23 in Northern Health.