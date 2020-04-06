Stephanie Aaslie, a Clinical Coordinator in Quesnel, says anxiety and stress can definitely increase during these times, but she says there are a few things people can do to help…

“I really want to encourage people to remember that social distancing doesn’t mean that we don’t need that connection, so it’s important to still connect with family and friends but to do so through other means than face to face, and really try to maintain your typical routine. For example try to go to bed and get up at the same time, and get dressed like you typically would for the day.”

Aaslie says there is also the risk of depression, and she says it is important to limit the amount of news you take in as it can be overwhelming, and to ensure that the information you are getting is from a credible source.

She says their office is open…

“Currently we are encouraging people to access online or telephone support with us. However, we will still meet with people one on one ensuring we are following the social distancing guidelines.”

There are also offices in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

Aaslie says free online resources are also available…

“Bounceback at bouncebackbc.ca, here to help at heretohelp.bc.ca, the BC Covid therapsists which is bccovidtherapists@gmail.com , the moving forward family services, mfss.ca and the crisis line.”

Aaslie says they also have their social media pages where they are sharing up to date information and self care tips.