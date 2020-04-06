Guidelines and orders issued by B.C’s provincial health officer to reduce the spread of COVID-19 are being followed for the most part in Williams Lake.

The City’s Senior Bylaw Officer Brendan Foote said compliance has been going quite well so far.

“Businesses that have been asked to comply with the Provincial order have done so and many businesses have voluntarily taken steps to help protect their staff and the public,” Foote said. “The public has been quite receptive to the Provincial order and has been doing well with social distancing.”

Although the Bylaw Department has received some complaints in regards to the Provincial order, Foote added for the most part that businesses and the public have been quite receptive.

“The bylaw department has been conducting patrols of high traffic areas and most people are following the Provincial Order,” he said. “There are no major issues at this time.”

As temperatures start to warm up, the City’s Public Works Department said Sunday on Twitter that residents must keep their distance while they enjoy our outdoor trails and public spaces that remain open at this time.

Foote said the Bylaw Department has not issued any fines under the Provincial Order.

“We have been focused on mirroring the Provincial messaging and public education of the Provincial Order as well as the safe practices that have been recommended,” he said. “If the bylaw department comes across a situation where a fine would need to be issued we would relay that concern to the local Public Health Officer.”

Foote is one of two bylaw officers for the City of Williams Lake. He said when the Bylaw Department is interacting with members of the public they are abiding by physical distancing as well as using hand sanitizer and frequently washing their hands.

“I think everyone should be proud of how well the community is handling this very unique and very difficult situation,” he said. “ I know it’s not easy but I feel that most people have stepped up and are committed to looking out for the health and well being of the members of the community.”

The Williams Lake Indian Band said it will be issuing fines of $50 to $2,000 for WLIB members and WLIB community members not abiding by the rules of medical professionals to avoid the spread of COVID-19.