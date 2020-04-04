A slide damaged road north of Williams Lake will not be reopening any time soon.

Soda-Creek-Macalister Road remains closed to all traffic following a road failure that occurred on Sunday, March 29.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the geotechnical assessment that was completed earlier this week determined that there could be further upslope movement of the slide area.

“A drone flight is being organized for next week to gather more information which will help determine potential repair options,” a Ministry spokesperson said.

“Local access remains available through the area via Highway 97 with minor impacts to travel and no residents cut off.”

There is no current timeline for the work to be completed and Soda Creek-Macalister Road reopened.

Signage remains in place to alert drivers of the closure.