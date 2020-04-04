1, 174 people in British Columbia have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday 53 new test positive cases have been identified.

Henry added that 4 more people have also died within the past 24 hours.

“You can tell by the numbers that we have, the people who are in hospital, the fact that this disease is being seen across our province that the risk remains high for everyone here in British Columbia,” she said. “We are in the middle of it, we’re in the thick of things right now and we see that with our colleagues across the United States, we see what’s happening in Ontario and Quebec and our neighbor in Alberta.”

Henry said this is our time to hold the line.

“We must be unwavering in our commitment to keep our firewall up here in B.C., to keep it strong and to flatten our curve.”

Of the province’s test-positive cases, 126 are in the Interior Health region and 21 in Northern Health.

146 people as of Friday are in hospital; 12 in Interior Health and four in Northern Health.

641 people in B.C. have recovered from COVID-19 and are no longer in isolation.