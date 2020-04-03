West Fraser will be reducing production even further as the global appetite for forest products diminishes due to the continuing proliferation of the COVID-19 pandemic and mandatory or recommended governmental restrictions on movement, travel, work, and trade.

West Fraser announced the additional production adjustments Friday.

Lumber SPF production will be further reduced by 30 to 40 million board feet of production per week which represents between 45 and 60% of SPF production. SYP production will continue in line with the reductions previously announced on March 19.

“West Fraser plans to continue to operate its power generation assets at its Canadian sawmill sites during this period,” a release stated.

Plywood production at West Fraser’s three manufacturing sites will be further adjusted on an ongoing basis. It expected that curtailments of at least 5,000 msf of plywood production will continue. MDF and LVL production may also be reduced, primarily through the reduction of operating hours.

In Quesnel, West Fraser will take approximately 4 weeks of downtime at its Cariboo Pulp and Paper joint venture pulp mill effective April 20. This will result in an approximate reduction in NBSK production of 30,000 tonnes of which West Fraser’s share is 15,000 tonnes.

“The downtime is necessitated by decreased fibre availability as a result of widespread sawmill curtailments in British Columbia and the other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on mill operations and employees,” West Fraser said.

“During this downtime, the cogeneration facility at Cariboo Pulp is expected to continue to operate.”