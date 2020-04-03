Many hands from many Williams Lake groups and organizations have come together to help out the community.

The idea to put a team together to assist people who are shut-in or under isolation came from Pastor Jeremy of the Cariboo Bethel Church who then sought out someone to help him get it organized.

Dave Dickson explains how he got involved in helping put together Shopping Angels and Dash runners.

“It was on his (Pastor Jeremy) heart that we need to help in a time of need. He had sent out an email to the church family asking how can we help our community. Then he asked me that maybe I could help with Administration and I said sure I could. Simultaneously, Pastor Chris Harder of the Williams Lake Alliance Church was working with other people and organizations on how they could help. So we just come together and collaborated and that’s how the Shopping Angels and Dash Runners came together”.

Dickson said the Shopping angels and Dash runners help out in a variety of ways and that they have a team of dispatchers and a team of runners available from 8 till 4 Monday to Friday.

Anyone shut-in or under isolation and needing help can call 250-267-4861.

Earlier today (Friday) the faces of the Organizations that make up the Shopping Angels and DASH (Delivery Assistance Supplies and Help) were introduced in Williams Lake.

They include:

Pastor Jeremy Vogt Cariboo Bethel Church

Pastor Chris Harder Williams Lake Alliance Church

Glenda Winger Executive Director of the Williams Lake Seniors Centre

Erick Peterson City of Williams Lake Fire Chief

Tamera Robinson Director of Family Services and Community Outreach

Joao Gaspar Business manager Williams Lake Physiotherapy

Rilla Warwick Cariboo Sew Strong

Reg Steward B.C. Ranch Safety Consultant