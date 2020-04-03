Canada’s Minister of Rural Economic Development says she is well aware of the struggles that communities like those in the Cariboo are going through right now.

And Maryam Monsef says she also understands that those struggles have been compounded by past events…

“I know communities like yours are still recovering from the forest fires, so existing challenges, existing inequities, are exacerbated in times of crisis like the unprecedented crisis we find ourselves with COVID.”

Monsef says the government is trying to put together an aid package that takes into account the unique needs of rural Canadians, and she says they are shaping and tweaking programs as they go, and as they hear the different needs of people…

“My first invitation to listeners is if we you have ideas on how we can strengthen our response to your communities needs around health and safety and the aid package please get in touch with us. We’re shaping and tweaking our programs as we go because we’re listening and we want to make sure everyone benefits. My second invitation is reach out to us with ideas and projects that can help your communities post COVID so that you can recover economically as quickly as possible.”

Monsef says their number on priority right now is getting money into the pockets of Canadians so they have what they need to stay home.