A total of 31 people in B.C. have died due to COVID-19.

Provincial Medical Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday 55 new cases bringing the total number of those who have tested positive up to 1,121.

121 positive cases have now been identified in the Interior Health region and 17 in Northern Health.

Six additional people within the last 24 hours have died.

Henry also confirmed an additional community outbreak related to an inmate at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in the Interior Health region.

“This is, of course, something that we have been concerned about and planning for,” Henry said. “There were a number of measures put in place to try and reduce the risk of introduction of COVID-19 into all of our correctional facilities, both the provincial ones and the federal correctional facilities across the country. There has been an active surveillance program and this is the first test that has been positive in a facility here in British Columbia.”

A total of 149 people in B.C. as of April 2 are in hospital due to COVID-19. 68 are in intensive care.

“We have now over 1,100 cases here in B.C. and it is growing,” Henry said. “The number of people who are hospitalized is also growing, although thankfully by a small amount and that I truly believe is part of the reason that we are seeing the growth in a manageable way here in BC is because of what everybody is doing together…”

641 people in B.C. have fully recovered from COVID-19 and are no longer in isolation.