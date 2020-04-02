March was an interesting month weather-wise in the Cariboo

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Doug Lundquist, said Quesnel had 27 Millimetres of precipitation and the average is 25 while in Williams Lake March brought 33 Millimetres of precipitation well above the usual 18 millimeters.

March temperatures in Quesnel were minus two point zero and the average is plus one point three.

There was no data for Williams Lake when it came to temperatures but the Lake City did set a record overnight with a low of minus 14 and the old record was minus 12 set back in 2002.

Lundquist said that could happen again

“Overnight lows in the Central Interior will be down around minus 14 so we’ll have to watch if we get close to another record, Williams Lake may just do that in the next couple of days or get close to record lows. But then there’s a slow gradual warming trend as the flow switches around more to the southwest than instead of the cold arctic northerly that we got from the Yukon”.

Lundquist added that perhaps by Tuesday or Wednesday next week we’ll see temperatures into the double digits around about plus-11 and that is the average high for this time of year.

“We may have another week or two of cooler weather”, Lundquist said, “And perhaps by the end of April, or once we get into May, it’s more likely that it will be warmer than average or at least near average”.