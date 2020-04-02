With colder temperatures continuing to linger, the City of Williams Lake will be providing a space for its vulnerable population to warm up.

The shelter in Boitano Park behind the Recreation Complex was tarped and had heaters installed early Thursday morning.

“This is intended to be a place during the day that they can go as the Salvation Army, Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, and library are closed right now,” said Director of Municipal Services, Gary Muraca. “They would go to these places during the day if it was too cold.”