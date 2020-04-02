Central Mountain Air is still operating out of Quesnel and Williams Lake during the COVID-19 pandemic, but on a reduced schedule.

Douglas McCrae is the President of Central Mountain Air…

“At Quesnel we were at 13 flights per week prior to the introduction of the crisis, and operating on a reduced schedule at this point three flights per week for the month of April, and then understanding what’s happening with the crisis at that point, to decide for the month ahead.”

McCrae says they will see where the crisis is at before making any plans for May.

He says they have a reduced the number of available seats available right now…

“More or less 75 percent of the seats are available. Understandably we’re not seating the load factor, you know even getting close to that, at this point we’re under 50 percent load factor.”

McCrae says when passengers arrive at the airport they are asked to fill out a questionnaire…

“It’s more or less to get an understanding of their medical condition, if they might be showing any symptoms of the virus, and it is the point in time that we allow or disallow boarding.”

McCrae says that is a Transport Canada regulation.