The Cariboo Regional District is advising residents to only use refuse sites when necessary and practice social distancing while on site.

The CRD announced April 1 that its refuse sites are now operating at their regular summer schedule.

Supervisor of Solid Waste Tera Grady said garbage and recycling access remains available at all controlled sites.

“These facilities are open as essential services, for household waste disposal, not for multiple trips of inert waste, please leave these non-essential trips for another time,” she said.

Share sheds remain closed until further notice.