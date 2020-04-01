53 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,066 patients have now tested positive with 114 of those cases in the Interior Health Authority and 16 in Northern health.

Henry says, in addition, we are up to 21 long-term care or assisted living outbreaks.

142 test positive cases as of April 1 are hospitalized around the province, 67 of whom are currently in critical care.

One additional death has been recorded in the Fraser Valley Region, bringing COVID-19 related deaths in B.C. up to 25.

A total of 606 people have fully recovered.

“We have developed an ethical framework around the allocation of scarce resources, things like ventilators and part of that is a structure for how those decisions will be made so no individual clinician or health care worker will have to make those entirely terrible decisions on their own,” Henry said.

“It will be done within a framework that respects the value of every individual life. That one is in the final phases of completion and will be posted publicly when it’s ready.”

Calling it a very challenging time, Bonnie added that without a doubt we will get through this no matter what happens.

“But we do have a few more weeks to go,” she said. “Our goal is to have these restrictions that we put in place and the orders that we put in place for a short a time as possible, but we also need to be mindful that we need to increase our activities in society in a way that is not going to tip us over an edge or increase the number of people who are becoming infected with this disease.”