With temperatures gradually starting to warm up, the spring snowmelt won’t be too far behind.

The Cariboo Regional District reminds residents now is the time to assess their property for any potential drainage issues and to be prepared for any potential flooding.

Chris Keam Manager of Communications for the CRD explains one way you can be proactive

“We would love for people to sign up for our Emergency Notification System and that’s on our website and that gives you the option of getting a text message or a phone call or an email if something is happening that affects you and where you live”.

Keam said unfilled bags and sand are available right now at the CRD’s Wildwood and Miocene Volunteer Fire Departments for free however there is a limited supply and he would like residents to keep this in mind

“We just need people to be mindful of their neighbors and take what you need. I’m sure that people have a good sense of how much they need and one of the things we have provided in our media release is a bit of information on how many sandbags you need and how to set them up”.

Bags and sand will be placed in other communities depending on need.

Keam said other ways to be prepared is to have an emergency plan for your household so if you do need to leave you’re sort of ready to in terms of knowing what happens next and having an emergency kit prepared, some kind of grab and go bag so that you’ll have those essential medications, eyeglasses, important documents and things like that.