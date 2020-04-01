One of two suspects charged in relation to a homicide at Deep Creek has been released.

22-year-old Daine Victor Stump was granted bail after appearing Wednesday morning in Williams Lake Supreme Court.

Madam Justice Marguerite H. Church ordered Stump’s release with two sureties in the surety amount of $5,000.

“The matter has been adjourned to April 29 to fix a date,” BC Prosecution Service said.

Stump is charged with one count of murder in relation to the death of 43-year-old Jamie Sellars Baldwin.

The Williams Lake RCMP said it had responded to a residence in Deep Creek on December 11, 2018, at 9:35 pm and upon attendance discovered Baldwin deceased.

Also charged in connection to Baldwin’s death is 30-year-old Wyatt Lee Boffa of Clinton.

Boffa currently remains in custody.

“His next appearance is also on April 29 for an arraignment hearing/fix a date,” BC Prosecution Service said.