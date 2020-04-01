28-year old Thor Huskins pled guilty to one count of possession of stolen property and received a 9-month conditional sentence and one year probation.

Several other charges, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief and possession of a controlled substance, were stayed.

21-year old Quade Herda is also charged in connection with this case.

He’s scheduled to go to trial on July 3rd.

Quesnel RCMP say they located a vehicle on the Dragon Lake Hill back on December 3rd that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Police say the driver of the vehicle then increased his speed while driving erratically, so they decided not to pursue it in the interest of public safety.

RCMP say the vehicle was located a short time later on an old road in behind the City landfill.

A perimeter was set up and two males were arrested.