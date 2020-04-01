Municipal politicians in Quesnel held a social distancing City Council meeting last night.

But to do it the city had to change its own Council Procedure Bylaw that deals with electronic meetings during a provincial or local state of emergency.

Gina Albers is the Manager of Legislative Services…

“To one, allow for the presiding member to Chair the meeting electronically and two, to allow for all of Council members to attend and participate electronically.”

Council used ZOOM to conduct the meeting and will continue to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Bob Simpson noted that a Ministerial order that was implemented effectively allowed them to do it, but their Council Procedures Bylaw would not have…

“So there are certain circumstances in which we may need to meet this way that is not a provincial state of emergency so it’s just due diligence on our part to make the changes right into our Council Procedure bylaw.”

The vote to make the changes was unanimous.