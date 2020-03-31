Staff at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex are doing their annual maintenance and cleaning of the facility earlier than usual.

“We have taken time during this unprecedented closure to complete important tasks that would benefit our users when we re-open,” said Director of Community Services, Ian James.

“The total closure has allowed us to perform essential maintenance and deep cleaning of the pool, arena and gym facilities. These tasks would normally require the facility to close for a period of time in the summer and interrupt users.”

Major items that have been completed include the draining and cleaning of the Sam Ketcham Pool as well as the cleaning of the ventilation systems.

Minor paint touch-ups, maintenance, and repairs have also been completed throughout the facility.

‘We know that the closure of our facility has been hard on many of our users but I want our patrons to know that we are working hard to be ready to welcome everyone back with excitement when this is over,” James said.

“We will have a great-looking and soundly working facility for all to enjoy.”