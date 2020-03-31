It was Quesnel’s turn last night to salute doctors and nurses who are on the forefront of fighting the coronavirus.

As Quesnel Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier explains, Emergency Crews took part in a noisy salute at around 7 o’clock…

“Last night the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department, along with BC Ambulance Service, RCMP and Quesnel Search and Rescue did a drive by with lights and sirens in front of the hospital Maeford Place and Dunrovin Lodge to say thank you to all the nurses and doctors that are putting extra time right now with the COVID-19.”

Gauthier says they want to make sure that they know that they are appreciated…

“If we’re looking to complex incidents like forest fires and major floods, they think that it’s always the fire department, the RCMP and Ambulance that’s being talked about, not much about doctors and nurses. But they are the forefront of any type of emergency when it involves people, and that’s why once in a while we have to make sure that they are taken care of, and let them know that we appreciate all the work and everything that they do to make us feel safe and take care of us in our times of need.”

Williams Lake and 100 Mile House have held similar events.