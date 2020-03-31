Interior Health is advising anyone who visited Subway in Cache Creek on March 25, 26, and 27 to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms until April 10.

A positive case at the restaurant located at 1209 Highway 97 has been identified.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting, and red eyes.

“As long as customers remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, they can return to their routine activities 14 days after the date of their visit,” IH stated.

“If customers develop respiratory symptoms, they need to self-isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days from the time their symptoms develop and until symptoms resolve.”

Community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected in communities across the Interior Health region.

“All communities should assume COVID-19 cases are present and take appropriate precautions,” IH said.