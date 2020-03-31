A collision involving four vehicles had emergency crews on scene at the intersection of Highway 20 and 97 in Williams Lake.

The RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, and Williams Lake Fire Department all responded to the incident on Monday just before 4 pm.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said they did need the help of the auto-extrication crew.

“We had one person in a vehicle that we just couldn’t get the door open so Central Cariboo Search and Rescue had to pop the door off for us so could get the patient out and into the ambulance.”

Warnock said that individual and one other person involved in the collision were taken to hospital.

The Williams Lake Fire Department was on scene for about 45 minutes. It is unknown at this time the extent of the two individuals’ injuries.