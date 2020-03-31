Update 3pm: A snowfall warning has been lifted for 100 Mile House.

Previous: A snowfall warning has been issued for the South Cariboo.

Environment Canada issued the warning Tuesday morning, and said up to 10 to 15 centimeters of snow is expected.

A cold trough swinging over the central interior is giving snow, heavy at times, to the 100 Mile House region and Begbie Summit,” Environment Canada said.

“Locally 9 cm of snow has already fallen and a further 5 cm is possible. The heavier snow is expected to ease later this afternoon.”