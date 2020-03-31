Update 3pm: A snowfall warning has been lifted for 100 Mile House.

Previous: A snowfall warning has been issued for the South Cariboo.

Environment Canada issued the warning Tuesday morning, and said up to 10 to 15 centimeters of snow is expected.

“A cold trough swinging over the central interior is giving snow, heavy at times, to the 100 Mile House region and Begbie Summit,” Environment Canada said.

“Locally 9 cm of snow has already fallen and a further 5 cm is possible. The heavier snow is expected to ease later this afternoon.”