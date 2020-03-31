Necessary repairs to a slide area north of Williams Lake won’t occur until the completion of a geotechnical assessment.

The Soda Creek-Macalister Road remains closed following Sunday’s slide.

“The road was closed as soon as possible by our maintenance contractor, Emcon, with signage to alert drivers of the closure,” said a Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson.

“The cause of the damage is under investigation, as weather in the area was favorable at the time with limited rain in recent weeks.”

A geotechnical assessment is scheduled to take place today, March 31 to determine the extent of the damage and if there is continued movement at the site before any necessary repairs can be carried out.

“There is no current timeline for reopening Soda Creek-Macalister Road,” the spokesperson said.

Local access through the area is available via Highway 97.