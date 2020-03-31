The Superintendent of the Quesnel School District says they are preparing for remote learning for students.

Sue Ellen Miller says they’re not sure exactly what that will look like at this point…

“This will take some time. Just this last week I posted a letter to parents on our website just explaining that education will not look the same as it has in a classroom because you cannot replicate that at home for our 29-hundred students.”

Miller says all Districts will be following a framework document that has been put out by the Ministry of Education for guidance.

She says teachers will be contacting students and their parents this week…

“And really that contact is just to check in with students and their families, see how they’re doing and then to start to see what would be the best way to provide that continuity of learning. So what equipment do students have at home, what support will they have as they are doing their continued school work, so really just trying to make a really thoughtful plan to meet the needs of students.”

Miller says the plan is to have some learning activities in place for students by the week of April 14th.

She says principals returned to their schools yesterday (March 30) to make sure that the buildings were safe and that provincial health guidelines could be followed once teachers return beginning today.

Miller says they’re also asking parents to stay away from the school at this time.

She says each school will be developing a schedule to allow for the return students’ belongings in a safe manner.