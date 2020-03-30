BC’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, released the latest number of new positive cases, a total of 86, over the last 48-hours of COVID-19 in the province.

As of yesterday, (Sunday) there were 16 and today (Monday) an additional 70 bringing the total to 970.

Henry said 48 percent of the cases have now fully recovered, equating to 469 people who have been released from isolation.

There were 2 deaths also reported to bring the total to 19.

Henry also said that the next two weeks is the critical time to see if our hospitals will see a trickle or if we’re going to see dramatic increases, but thinks the things we’ve been doing has made a difference.

“We’re not through the storm yet. We have not yet reached our peak. We have more people every day who are in hospital and in our Intensive Care Units so we need to continue to do all we can across Government, across our Health System, and in our Community. Every person needs to do their bit”.

Dr. Bonnie Henry also spoke today (Monday) in her daily updates about the preparedness activities put in place last week.

“This is the critical time for us where we’ll see if our hospitals that continuing trickle or if we’re going to see dramatic increases, it’s very hard to know right now, but I do think as I said last week, that things that we were doing are making a difference”.

Of the 970 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the province as of today, (Monday) 94 are in the Interior Health Authority and 14 in Northern Health.