BC Transit is limiting the number of passengers that can take the bus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sandra Flanagan is the Transit Manager in Quesnel…

“As of Saturday, I went in and taped off certain seats, so nobody is allowed to sit on them so there is space, so we’re running about half capacity on all of our buses.”

Flanagan says buses are running at normal times, although she says once a bus is full the driver will not stop to pick up more people…

“They’ll be just continuing to go back to central and the people have to wait for the next bus. It’s an inconvenience, but there is nothing we can do about it. I just hope the people will be understanding when the drivers cannot pick them up and not think that the drivers are being ignorant, it’s just something we have to do and it’s out of their hands, they’re just doing what they’re told to do.”

Flanagan says wait times vary, anywhere from a half hour to an hour for the next bus.

She says smaller buses fit 20 passengers and are now down to about 10 and the larger buses seat 22 and are now down to 13.

Flanagan says the buses are also being cleaned a lot more often.

Changes due to the coronavirus have also been made in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.