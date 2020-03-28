Staff with the City of Williams Lake were busy this past week having installed at least 20 signs at various parks and trails reminding users of physical distancing.

Director of Municipal Services, Gary Muraca said the signs were put up to remind people that although they are outdoors, they should still be following the principle of physical distancing.

“There have been some small groups gathering and we have the bylaw staff out there reminding them of the risks and for the most part everybody is complying and just needs that little reminder,” Muraca said. “We know that people want to be out exercising especially as the sun starts coming out in the next few days.”

With playgrounds and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex remaining closed, Muraca added they want to keep the many outdoor spaces and trails around Williams Lake open as long as they can.

“As long as you’re following that 6 feet distance, there is no reason why at this time those still can’t be used,” he said. “And people are getting outside, they are exercising and we just want to have those reminders out there.”