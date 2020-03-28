A total of 792 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in British Columbia with 67 new cases as of Friday having been identified.

Two more people have also died as a result of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health Region.

70 cases have been confirmed in the Interior Health region and 12 in the Northern Health region.

Two additional long-term care homes in the Fraser Health region have staff with confirmed cases of COVID-19. That brings the total number of long-term care homes with confirmed cases in B.C. up to 11.

“Additionally, of the total COVID-19 cases, 73 individuals are currently hospitalized, and the remaining people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint news release.

275 people with COVID-19 have recovered and no longer have isolation requirements.

“In the past few days, our upward path has been less severe than other places, but we continue to see steady increases in community transmission cases and continue to be concerned about outbreaks, which could quickly grow and challenge our pandemic response,” Henry and Dix stated.

“The evidence is clear: with every person in British Columbia 100% committed to physical distancing, we can flatten the curve. Over the next two weeks we must be united in this one goal.”