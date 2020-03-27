B.C. has suspended limitation periods to commence court proceedings due to COVID-19.

The Ministry of Attorney General made the announcement Friday and said statutory decision-makers have also been provided discretion to waive, suspend, or extend time periods related to their powers.

The suspension applies to any civil or family action, proceeding, claim or appeal in BC Provincial Court, Supreme Court, or Court of Appeal during the current state of emergency, including any extension of the state of emergency.

Regular operations at all Provincial BC Courts were suspended March 25 by Honourable Judge Gillespie to protect the health and safety of court users and to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

In-person filings at all Court locations have also been suspended.

Urgent criminal trials as ordered by a judge to proceed, bail hearings during Court sitting hours, and other urgent hearings as ordered by a judge will only be heard at a Hub Court location unless otherwise ordered by the Regional Administrative Judge or their designate.

The regional Designated Hub in the Interior is located in Kelowna, and in the North at Prince George.