100 Mile House Residents can expect to hear sirens and see flashing lights this (Friday) evening at 7.

That’s because First Responders in the South Cariboo will be coming together to say thank you to all medical staff, grocery store staff, businesses, and essential services, with a 30-second code 3 salute.

100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief, Roger Hollander said this is not a parade and has this reminder for the public.

“We are not asking the public to come out but just to also give them the heads up that this is happening so they’re not frightened from any of the lights or sirens that will occur. This only going to be at 7 o’clock and only on a weekly basis”.

Hollander added that they will be lining outside of various facilities in 100 Mile House like Save On Foods and Freshco and tonight’s our first night to be doing this.

The idea for this came from a member of the 108 Volunteer Fire Department who wanted to organize a 9-1-1 salute like they’re doing in other municipalities.

Hollander said due to this time of social distancing, we don’t want anyone to come out and approach the vehicles and again, not to be alarmed when you see them coming together and lining up.