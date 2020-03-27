The wait to find the new BC Green Party leader will go on a little longer.

“We are facing a global pandemic that requires all hands on deck. It is more important than the political processes of the B.C. Green Party. No decision has been made on when the contest will resume, but we will be monitoring the situation on an on-going basis,” said Chair of the B.C. Green Party Provincial Council, Sat Hardwood.

Adam Olsen will remain the interim party leader until the leadership race is rescheduled.

Additionally, the party’s annual convention, originally scheduled for June 26-28th, has been cancelled.

The party’s full statement is available online.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff