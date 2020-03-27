Today (Friday) the Provincial Government has announced a 3-million dollar Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement in response to hardship caused by the global pandemic.

“Arts organizations right away responded to the orders, direction and recommendations from the provincial health officer, showing great leadership by cancelling events, performances and festivals to protect people’s health. We understand this has had a significant impact on artists, their families and arts organizations,” explained Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Operating and eligible project clients will receive a supplement of up to $15,000 in early April.

The BC Arts Council also intends to provide clients a 50% advance on their 2020-21 funding to help supplement cash flow, while extending application deadlines, relaxing reporting requirements and allowing organizations to use funding to cover needs such as rent and utilities.

Additional information can be found online.

– with files from Justin Madu, MyPGNow.com staff