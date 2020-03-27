We are as concerned as you are with how business – and society – changed almost overnight.

As the voice of our communities, Cariboo Country, The GOAT and our MyCaribooNow.com website are committed to bringing accurate and timely news and information to our audience, and to continue to entertain them.

Our on-air announcers are continuing to do their live shows from our studios, and our News team is working tirelessly to keep our audiences abreast of developments.

As more people will be tuned into our radio station for local updates, we think it is important to let them know who is open for business, and there for them. When listening is high, this is the time to tell your story.

If your business is still open, we can help.

We will be maintaining a list of those who are Open for Business. Our on-air staff will refer to the list to ‘plug’ businesses who are operational in our communities.We have reduced our advertising rates to help you continue to get your important message out, so you can continue to operate and thrive.

Our team at Vista Ideas has re-focused their creative messaging and has been working diligently to create proactive commercials that are seeing success for our advertisers across the country.

If your business is not open, we can still help.

Provide us with some information, such as:

What is the best way for your customers to contact you?

Will you be offering support through the shutdown?

When do you anticipate you will resume operations?

Do you want to promote your website, Facebook page or on-line shopping?

We can write and produce strong branding campaigns, to keep your company top-of-mind and help you build market share as regular operations resume.

There is overwhelming history to show that it is important to maintain or increase advertising in times of crisis or economic slowdowns, and lots of proof that radio becomes even more important for local communities in times such as these. We are more than happy to send you materials that support this.

#weareinthistogether

For assistance with any of this, or if you just want a pleasant conversation, please contact your Cariboo Country and The GOAT Account Executive, or:

Talia Helgerson, General Manager, Cariboo Country and The GOAT 250-395-3848 thelgersonl@vistaradio.ca