Quesnel’s upcoming regular council meeting will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City says, in addition, the meeting on Tuesday has been changed to a special council meeting that will be held electronically via video conference.

The recording won’t be uploaded to the City’s website until the following day.

The City says while it realizes this is not ideal, the City is taking the necessary steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of the public, media, City Council and Staff are our top priority,” the City stated.