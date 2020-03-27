In-person Service Canada Centres are now closed.

The announcement was made in a statement yesterday (Thursday) by the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Hussen said Canadians will still be able to access their benefits and the best way to apply remains online.

“Employees at Service Canada sites will turn their attention to serving Canadians over the phone”, Hussen said, “Our Citizen Service Officers will be providing personalized service support for EI and pensions applications, in addition to the services provided over the phone by our call centers. This will allow more Canadians to get the support they need, while better protecting both them and our staff”.

Hussen added “I want to assure Canadians that we are committed to ensuring they all have access to the supports they need and deserve”.