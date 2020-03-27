Interior Health has identified a case of COVID-19 at the Kamloops Save-On-Foods pharmacy in the Columbia Place Shopping Centre in Sahali.

In a press release issued Thursday, Interior Health said Public Health routinely follows up with confirmed cases and close contacts directly to advise on self-isolation.

Interior Health said it is asking anyone who visited this pharmacy on March 10, 13, 14 or from March 16 to 21 to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the time of their visit as an additional precaution.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting, and red eyes.

The release went on to say as long as customers of the Kamloops pharmacy remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, they can return to their routine activities 14 days after the date of their visit.

“Please note that community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected in communities across the Interior Health region. All communities should assume COVID-19 cases are present and take appropriate precautions,” Interior Health said.

After identification of this case, the Save-On-Foods pharmacy according to Interior Health has taken a number of protective measures throughout the store including screening staff daily for symptoms, enhanced cleaning, floor stickers to ensure physical distancing, and extra supplies of personal protective equipment for staff. The pharmacy, Interior Health added has also ordered plexiglass barriers for installation.