B.C. is using extraordinary powers under a state of provincial emergency to keep British Columbians safe, maintain essential goods and services, and support the Province’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have all seen examples of some who continue to defy orders and instruction. Whether that is hoarding important medical supplies and goods or coming together in large groups, it has become clear that additional extraordinary measures are necessary to secure critical supply chains and safeguard the most vulnerable,” Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth said Thursday.

“I want to be clear Dr. Henry’s orders are not suggestions or good advice. They are the law.”

Using the extraordinary powers under the Emergency Program Act, Farnworth has issued a series of ministerial orders to ensure a co-ordinated response to COVID-19 across all levels of government.

These include: