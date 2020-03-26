Since the government of BC announced a suspension of in-class instruction from Kindergarten to Grade 12 due to COVID-19, School District 27 has been working to create a plan to keep students learning.

A letter to parents was posted yesterday (Wednesday) on their website from Superintendent of Schools, Chris van der Mark sharing what the first part of the plan will be.

The District will be sending all parents a link (where we have e-mail confirmation) to a brief survey to help us gather some service information

Although schools are not closed, there will be no students in attendance.

Early in the week of March 30th, you will be contacted by a teacher from your school to either confirm the survey information or complete it if you were unable to do so.

We recognize that each family has unique circumstances and we want to create a learning plan that will best work for you and your child(ren) during this challenging time

After initial contact is made, staff will spend time planning and developing learning continuity plans that best suit their students and families.

This will look different across our district, as it will look different across the province.

Once plans are in place, the school will again contact home to discuss what continuity of learning will look like.

While it will be difficult to replicate the learning structures that exist in schools, Van der Mark says they will do their best to stay connected with parents and use a variety of strategies to keep children learning and engaged to make this as easy as possible.